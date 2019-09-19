Delivery man jailed for molesting 12-year-old girl

The Dubai Court of First Instance has sentenced a delivery man to a six-month imprisonment and deportation for molesting a 12-year-old girl in a lift.

The incident occured on June 16. The Pakistani man has inappropriately touched minor Indian girl in a lift at a residential area in Dubai.

The accused denied the charge in court. He has been detained. The CCTV footage showed the accused heading to the fifth floor to drop a package. But he changed his way and followed the victim without delivering it.

Later the accused admitted to the investigator that he followed the girl and asked her about the address even though he knew where it was.