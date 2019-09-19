Dutch Youtuber arrested for trying to breach Area 51

A dutch Youtuber and his friend found themselves locked up in a Nevada jail whilst trying to breach into the mysterious Area 51. The two friends just wanted a good look at the mysterious Area 51 before leaving the US.

Ties Granzier, 20, and Govert Charles Wilhelmus Jacob Sweep, 21, were arrested about 3 miles inside Nevada National Security Site, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said.

The site is near Area 51, which has been the focus of conspiracy theories for decades alleging the US government keeps evidence about aliens and UFOs there. Someone recently created a Facebook event page seeking people to storm the site this Friday. But the two men say never planned to participate in that.



When arrested September 10, both men told deputies they could read, write and speak English and had seen the ‘No Trespassing’ signs at the entrance of the site. But they said they wanted to take a look at the facility, police said. The US has repeatedly stated that Area 51 is only an aircraft testing site and negates all conspiracy theories.