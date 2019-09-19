Elon Musk’s Space X releases teaser preview of its Mars space ship

The entrepreneur of new generation Elon Musk has posted teaser photos on Twitter showing the latest construction updates for the Starship rocket prototype that is being built at SpaceX’s Boca Chica, Texas facility. Currently, he is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX

The new prototype is expected to be a significant upgrade, adding two or more rocket engines. Musk said in a tweet last month that SpaceX will conduct a one-hop test with the new vehicle in October. Then, the company will attempt to send the craft into Earth’s orbit. The peek comes ahead of an event that Musk will host at that location on September 28. He’s expected to give the most detailed presentation in two years about SpaceX’s plans for interplanetary travel to Mars.