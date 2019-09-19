Giant asteroid bigger than Burj Khalifa will buzz past earth this Saturday

A giant asteroid will buzz past Earth’s atmosphere this Saturday. The asteroid is bigger than some of the tallest buildings of the world.

Asteroid 2000 QW7 is estimated to be between 290 meters and 650 meters in diameter, or between 951 and 2,132 feet, according to NASA. The world’s tallest building is the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which reaches 2,717 feet tall. The second tallest building is the Shanghai Tower at 2,073 feet.

The asteroid will be traveling at 14,361 miles per hour when it passes within 3,312,944 miles of Earth at 7:54 p.m. ET.