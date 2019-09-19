Godavari tragedy:Wrecked boat located 70 meters deep in the river bed, Recovery operation gets tougher

Wrecked boat located 70 meters deep in the river bed, recovery operation gets tougher: The Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SRDF) staff has traced the debris of the boat at about 70 meters depth with the help of a sonar device on Wednesday. The tragedy claimed the lives of 22 tourists with 17 still missing.

The SRPF personnel is now facing the atrocious task of recovering the 25-30 tonne wreckage of Royal Vasishta boat to investigate the cause of the mishap. The Godavari river passes between two hills at the place of mishap and the river is deep and narrow as it curves around the hills. This makes salvage operations more challenging for SRPF.

The authorities have also noticed the presence of three different whirlpools caused by strong undercurrents not far from the point of the mishap. The whirlpools merge to form a big whirlpool at definite intervals. It is believed it was such one mega-whirlpool which might have sucked the boat in and drowned it, even as the driver, unaware of its presence, navigated the boat into it.