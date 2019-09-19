Latest NewsIndia

Heavy rain warning issued; Red alert announced

Sep 19, 2019, 10:59 am IST
Less than a minute

The Maharashtra government has announced a holiday for all schools and junior colleges in Mumbai as the Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rainfall in next 48 hours. The IMD has declared a red alert in Mumbai and Raigad.

The government has announced holiday for all educational institutions in Mumbai, Thane, Konkan regions. Maharashtra education minister also informed that the district collectors can take decision considering the situations.

Monsoon has hit the region by mid June. The monsoon was delayed by 15 days. But Mumbai has received 3475.2mm rain this year. The record rain the Mumbai received was in 1958. And that was of 3759.7mm. In september month the region has received 915mm rain already.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close