India receives set back in Chinese open as Thailand’s Pornpawee topples PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu lost to Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-12, 13-21, 19-21 in the round of 16 of the ongoing China Open on Thursday. Sindhu won the first game comfortably by nine points but Chochuwong fought back well to win the second game. Pornpawee came heavy later to Sindhu in the match which lasted 58 minutes.

With Saina Nehwal also out of the tournament, India’s campaign in women’s category ended early in China.