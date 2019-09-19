K L Rahul of team India dating Alia Bhatt’s best friend- here are the pictures

K Lokesh Rahul of Indian Cricket team is on the news for reasons other than cricket. He is on the spotlight for dating youth icon Alia Bhatt’s best friend Akansha Ranjan.

Popular industry insiders states love is in the air for the duo and they had been spotted at different venues together. However, the real buzz was when the 27 aged young cricketer posted a photo of Akansha’s birthday celebration on Instagram. In the photo, KL Rahul is seated beside Akansha together with another friend of Rahul. He posted” Happy B’ day BFF..”