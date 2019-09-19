Malayalam actress duped by men posing as tax officers

Renowned contemporary dancer and actress Isha Sharvani was duped by three frauds. The popular actress who has acted in Bollywood films and Malayalam films have been duped by three men who posed as Australian tax officers.

As per the Delhi police the Cyber Crime Unit has arrested three men who had duped Isha . Isha Sharvani who now lives Perth in Australia was induced to transfer 5,700 Australian dollar (Rs. 3 lakh) via money transfer.

Isha Sharvani born to renowned classical dancer Daksha Seth and an Australian musician has been settled in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. She is the lead dancer in Daksha Sheth Dance Company founded by her mother.