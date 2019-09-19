Center extends Chennai-Bengaluru industrial corridor till Kochi

The central government has extended the Chennai-Bengaluru industrial corridor till Kochi. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday that the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust has informed the state government that the union government approved the extension of the corridor. The state has been exerting continuous pressure on the central government to include Kochi as part of the said corridor.

The Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) which will form part of the corridor will be located in Palakkad with Salem, in Tamil Nadu is the next nearest IMC. The state is very ambitious about the proposed corridor which will substantially contribute to develop manufacturing industries in the region and transform the Kochi-Palakkad region into a major manufacturing hub of South India. Once established, the industrial activity will be dispersed to other regions of the State, with forwarding and backward linkages.

Residential projects, hotels, tourist centers, hospitals, IT parks, colleges and schools are part of this project. Foreign companies will invest in this project.