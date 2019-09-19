‘No talks with India till curfew ends in Kashmir’, says Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday confirmed that there will be no talks with India on the ongoing Kashmir issue, until curfew is lifted in the Valley. “There is no chance of talks with India on Kashmir until the curfew is lifted,” Khan said.

But India has reaffirmed that there is no curfew imposed on Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan says, " there's no chance of talks with India on Kashmir until curfew is lifted": Pakistan media (file pic) pic.twitter.com/HV8aZIH0Jr — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2019

Pakistan has been trying hard to internationalize the Indian government’s act of scrapping the special status of jammu and Kashmir. But all its efforts has been failed. All most all nations has made it clear that it is an internal issue of India.

The union government on August 5 through a presidential order scrapped Article 370, which provided for Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and divided the state into two Union Territories.