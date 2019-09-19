Nusrat Bharucha sizzles in Pink Gown

Nusrat Bharucha better known as Panchnama girl is an active presence on Social media platforms other than films. She has shared some of her photoshoots with her Instagram fans in which she absolutely sizzles in a pink gown. These pictures had been viral throughout the internet and had gathered more than 3 million likes within minutes. Nusrat will be soon seen in her upcoming film, ” Dream Girl”
