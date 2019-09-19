PSC Exam Fraud: Check Out SFI Leader’s Bizzare Logic For Cheating in the Exam

Kerala public was shocked by the news of SFI leaders who are the accused in the stabbing case at University college, topping the rank list of PSC exam. A detailed inquiry revealed that cheating did occur and Highcourt of Kerala has ordered an investigation on all PSC appointments made recently. Meanwhile, Pranav, the second culprit in the PSC fraud case revealed why he resorted to cheating in the exam.

“My age was going up. I was sure that I cannot crack the exam by learning. If I had delayed any further, I would have lost the opportunity to get a job in Police. Therefore I planned to cheat and get through the exam, “said Pranav in a statement he gave to the investigative officers.

He said that he got the question paper through his close friends and that there are more people involved in the act.