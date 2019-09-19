‘Real life hero’: RPF constable saves the life of a man who nearly fell under train: Video

A brave act of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable has saved the life of a passenger. Manish Kumar Singh, the RPF constable has saved passenger from being crushed under a running train. The incident took place in Manmad station in Maharashtra on September 16.

Manish Kumar Singh was patrolling platform no. 3 of Manmad station. He saw a man slip down while boarding a train. Singh was quick enough to save the man.

Central Railway has shared the the e footage of the heroic save on their official Twitter account.