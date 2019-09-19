‘Real life hero’: RPF constable saves the life of a man who nearly fell under train: Video

A brave act of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable has saved the life of a passenger. Manish Kumar Singh, the RPF constable has saved passenger from being crushed under a running train. The incident took place in Manmad station in Maharashtra on September 16.
Manish Kumar Singh was patrolling platform no. 3 of Manmad station. He saw a man slip down while boarding a train. Singh was quick enough to save the man.
Central Railway has shared the the e footage of the heroic save on their official Twitter account.
On 16.09.2019 on platform No.3 at Manmad Station one person fell down between platform and moving train while boarding running train no 15018 Kashi exp. RPF constable Manish Kumar Singh, who was patrolling quickly acted & pulled him away from the moving train and saved his life. pic.twitter.com/CwaN1nLf92
