Salary increment announced for select policemen: Details inside

Sep 19, 2019, 06:22 am IST
Ruler of Sharjah and Member of the Supreme Council, His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi has announced to improvise the allowances and career grades policemen is Sharjah who are sons of Emirati mothers from different emirates.

??? ?????? ??? ???? ????? ??????? ???? ??? ???? ??????? ????? ????? ???? ?????? ??????? ?????? ????? ??????? ?? ???? ??? ???? ?????? ??????? ???? ???? ????? ???????? ?????? ???? ????? ????? ??????? ????? ?? ???? ??????? ??? ?????? ?????? ???????- ???? ????? ??????? – ???? ???? ??????? ???? ???? ??? ????? ????? ?? ???? ?? ????? ??????? – ???? ?????? ???????? ? ??? ???????? ????????? ?????? ??????? ??????? ?????? ??????? ???? ????? ??? ?????? – ???? ???? ????? – ???? ?????? ??? ??????? ????????? ?????? ??????? ??????? ?????? ????? ??????? ?? ????? ????????? ?? ???? ????? ??????? ?????? ?? ?? ????? ?? ???????? ?????? ??? ??????/ ??????? ?????? ??? ??? ??????? ?????? ? ??????? ????? (47) ????? ???? ?????? . ???? ???? ??? ???? ??????? ?? ????? ???? – ???? ???? ????? ??????? ?? ??????? ???? ?? ?????? ?????? ????? ?? ??????? ??????? ?? ???? ???? ????????? ????????? ?????? ?????? ??????? ???????? ??? ?????????? ??????? .

47 policemen would get benefitted from this new decision. Their grades and other benefits will be align with the rest of the police staff.

Close