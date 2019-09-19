Suicide bomb attack in hospital kills at least 20

Attacks and suicide bomb blasts are not ending in Afghanistan. At Least 20 civilians were killed and 90 others were injured as a suicide truck exploded in a hospital in Qalat in Southern Zabul province in Afghanistan on today morning. A part of the hospital has been destructed in the atack. A fleet of ambulances were also broken.

The Islamic terrorist outfit Taliban has claimed the responsibility of the attack. The Taliban has claimed the actual target of the attack was a government intelligence department building.Taliban has been conducting attacks on a daily basis as the peace talks with US has come to an end without a result.