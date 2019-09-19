Sunny Leone’s day out

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is the pet of netizen. The former adult film star is the most googled personality in the world.

Recently Sunny was spotted with her kids. Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Webber has adopted a girl child from Latur in July 2017.

The child was named Nisha Kaur Weber. The couple had blessed with twin boys. They were born through surrogacy. The boys had been named Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber.

Sunny born to Indian parents in Canada has been named the ‘Penthouse pet of the year’ in 2003. She entered Bollywood in 2012. She has also participated in Bigg Boss.