‘Unexpected Guest’: Mountain lion wanders into house, lies down in bathroom: Video

An unexpected guest has entered the home without the permission of the people in the house. And the gust wandered inside the house and had a good nap at the bathroom. And the gust was not a man but a mountain lion.

The funny and scaring incident took place in California. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s office has posted a video in the Facebook.

Both the family members and the mountain lion ran away from each other on Sunday.The cougar entered the home when the door was opened to let in cool air. They also shared a video along with the post.

“The perpetrator slyly made his way through the open front door of the home. He did not threaten the resident or steal anything. After being spotted, he tried to make a run for it but ended up cornered in a bathroom. Fish and Wildlife were contacted and assisted our deputies in coaxing the mountain lion out of the second story bathroom window. He did get a stern warning about the break-in before being released,” the authority wrote in the post.

Further adding, “Fish and Wildlife do not consider mountain lion sightings near human habitation a public safety concern as long as the lion is not exhibiting aggressive behaviour towards people”.

The mountain lion was coaxed out of the bathroom window by sheriffs’ deputies and state wildlife officers. Then it jumped to the ground.