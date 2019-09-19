You will be fined a whopping amount for this traffic offence and cannot claim insurance

You will be fines UAE Dirham 5000 for illegal car lift services. This was announced by Sharjah Road and Transportation Authority (SRTA).

A fine of Dh5,000 for the first violation and Dh10,000 for the second time. If the violation is committed three times, legal action will be taken against the car driver. A total of 10,191 fines have been imposed on violators found offering illegal car lift service since the beginning of the year until mid-August.

These steps are being taken to promote the use of taxis in the emirate. During Eid Al Adha alone, the inspection resulted in issuance of 259 fines and 318 violations. .

SRTA requested the public to report such illegal practices through the SRTA call centre on 600525252, which receives public comments and enquiries 24/7.