‘Age is not a bar’: Indian man at 84 goes skydiving: Watch Video

Astonishing everyone an Indian man aged 84 has successfully done skydiving. He has jumped off a plane from 13,000 ft. Sushil Kumar an 84 year old man has made this achievement in Dubai.

Sushil Kumar residing in Bengaluru was on a holiday with his family in Dubai. Kumar is no stranger to adventure. He has trekked to the Himalayas and has done scuba diving.

“I believe in gathering experience, rather than wealth,” said 84-year-old Sushil Kumar before making the jump.

Skydive Dubai shared a video of his daring leap on their social media handles. The 84-year-old can be seen flying over the Palm Jumeirah.

Commenting on the experience, Kumar said it felt like being in a whirlpool. The old adventurer also considered it to be his best adventure to date.