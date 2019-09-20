Bear causes traffic delay: See what happened next

A little bear caused traffic jam as it wandered around the road which panicked the people. The incident took place in Utah in United States.

The people of Utah has reached the Center Street on Wednesday morning has become panic after seeing a little 2-year-old bear on the road.

The traffic was blocked for around 40 minutes due to the presence of the unwanted guest. The official tried various methods to deter the bear from wandering around. However, it refused to go away. Finally, the officials used their vehicle sirens to drive the bear up a tree.

Later the wildlife officials tranquilized the bear and remove it from the area, After the rescue of the animal, the closed lane was opened and traffic resumed normally.