Biker gifted a helmet after getting fined 3 times by Delhi police

A Delhi man was amused when he came to the police station to remit the fine for not wearing a helmet on the ride. Upon arrival and with the proceedings it came out that he was previously penalized for the same offense two times.

Ankit Singh received an SMS from traffic control to pay a fine of 1000 rupees as per the new Motor vehicles act. Police asked him for the segregated fine amount as a one-time payment. Police superintend Anil Kumar Jha intervened and ordered to buy a helmet for Ankit Singh a resident of Noida sector 19, and also directed to wear it when on the ride.