BJP leader slaps wife after meeting with union minister : Watch Video

Sep 20, 2019, 03:39 pm IST
Yesterday, after a poll-preparedness meeting with Union minister Prakash Javadekar, BJP’s Mehrauli district chief Azad Singh was seen slapping his wife. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. As per the party leaders,  the duo is involved in a marital discord for many years and off lately, Singh has also filed for divorce.

