BJP leader slaps wife after meeting with union minister : Watch Video

Yesterday, after a poll-preparedness meeting with Union minister Prakash Javadekar, BJP’s Mehrauli district chief Azad Singh was seen slapping his wife. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. As per the party leaders, the duo is involved in a marital discord for many years and off lately, Singh has also filed for divorce.
.@BJP4Delhi leader Azad singh slaps his wife inside Delhi BJP HQ, complaint registered. @ManojTiwariMP @RSSorg @geetv79 @priyankagandhi pic.twitter.com/wM3mou3PmC
— Simran Kaur (@simran100kaur1) September 19, 2019
