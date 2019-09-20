Chandrayaan-2’s moon Lander Vikram’s resting place photographed by NASA

NASA yesterday had captured pictures of the place where Vikram-the lunar probe of Chandrayaan-2 may have crash-landed.NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) spacecraft has snapped a series of images during its flyby on September 17 of Vikram’s attempted landing sight near the Moon’s uncharted south pole. The US space agency is now analyzing and reviewing them.

The probability of establishing contact with the lander has a deadline of September 21 because after that the Moon region will enter into a lunar night. The probe is solar-powered and batteries would die out soon. NASA is validating, analyzing and reviewing the images. It was near lunar dusk when the orbiter passed over, meaning large parts of the area were in shadow, the report said.