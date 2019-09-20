Commodity Market: Gold price surges

In the commodity market the price of yellow metal has appreciated. The reason for the upward movement of gold as experts is the development in the US- China trade talks and the weakening of US dollar.

In the global market the price of spot gold was up by 0.3% and was trading at $.1503.20 per an ounce. On Thursday spot gold was priced at $.1497 per ounce.The Us gold futures was also high by 0.3% at $.1510.9 per ounce. In Indian market the price of gold was slipped down by Rs.270 to reach at Rs.38,454 per 10 gram on Thursday.

The price of the yellow metal has risen about 17% this year. And the main reason for this is the US- China trade tensions.