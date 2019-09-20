Did Sree Narayana Guru Inaugurate NSS Meeting? Swami Chidanandapuri Explains Why he Said So

Swami Chidanandapuri From Advaitha Mutt in Kulathur had made a statement recently that the great social reformer and saint of Kerala- Sree Narayana Guru had inaugurated a meeting of the Nair Service Society(NSS). His words have snowballed into a controversy as many people refuted his claim and said that there are no historical records that support his claim. Swami Chidanandapuri himself has now come up with an explanation for why he said so.

Swami said that he introspected on the issue and found that it was on the page number 126-127 of the book ‘Bhagavan Sree Narayana Guru’ written by Geetananda Swami that he got the idea. In a Facebook post, he said that it was probably this memory that he carried, from which the statement came forward. He also added that if what is mentioned in the book is wrong, it needs to be corrected. Check out his original Facebook post.