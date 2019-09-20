Former DGP T.P Senkumar Finds Poetic Justice in Mamata Banerjee Meeting P.M Modi. Check this Out

On May 6, 2019, TMC Supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had refused a meeting with P.M Narendra Modi over Cyclone Fani impact as she did not consider him as country’s prime minister.

“I do not consider him the country’s prime minister, hence I did not sit for the meeting. I do not want to be seen with him on the same platform. I will speak to the next prime minister,” she had said then.

But On Wednesday, Mamata had met P.M Modi and even invited him to visit the state.

“The meeting with the Prime Minister was good. I haven’t been able to come to Delhi since Prime Minister Modi took over for the second term,” she said after meeting with Modi.

Former DGP of Kerala Police, T.P Senkumar, felt that this is an instance of poetic justice. He was referring to the plight of Mamata Banerjee who, after refusing to meet the Prime Minister ended up inviting him to her state.

This is certainly poetic justice!" he wrote on Twitter.