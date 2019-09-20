Former Dutch footballer Kelvin Maynard shot dead in Amsterdam

Former Dutch footballer Kelvin Maynard was shot dead by two men on a motorbike in Amsterdam’s Zuidoost district on Wednesday night. Kelvin Maynard, 32, was shot as he tried to escape his attackers. Maynard met a closed lane by the wall of a fire station where he got shot. He succumbed later to his injuries. He was later spending time playing in Britain and Antwerp.

Police said on Thursday he may have been chased for up to two kilometers. Maynard played for Burton Albion for a time and for Antwerp FC as well as Dutch sides Volendam and Emmen. He recently turned out for amateur side Alphense Boys.