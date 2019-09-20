Former Pakistan cricketer reacts to ICC’s congratulatory tweet for Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan cricketer has come forward praising the Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Shahid Afridi has praised the Indian captain Virat Kohli by saying ‘a great’. He was impressed by Virat’s batting against South Africa in the 2nd T20I at Mohali on Wednesday.

“Congratulations Kohli! You are a great player indeed, wish you continued success, keep entertaining cricket fans all around the world,” Afridi tweeted.

Afridi was replying to ICC’s congratulatory tweet for Virat Kohli. ICC on their official Twitter page acknowledged the India captain achieving the feat of averaging 50+ in the all three formats for the second time in his career.