India gifts UN a solar park atop UN tower,PM Modi to inaugurate the Solar Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate a 50KW ‘Gandhi Solar Park’ next week during his visit to the United Nations, a gesture that highlights India’s willingness to go beyond the talk on climate change.

India has gifted solar panels that have been installed on the roof of the UN Headquarters in New York, one panel each for every 193 UN Member State.

The project had an expenditure of about one million US dollars. The inauguration of the Solar Park on September 24 will commemorate the 150 th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. On the occasion, a special UN Postage on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150 years will also be released. India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin told reporters on Thursday that India’s engagement during the high-level UN General Assembly session will be action-oriented and with visible outcomes and the Solar Park is an example of that.