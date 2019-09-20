India received first rafale combat aircraft from France

Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday received its first ‘acceptance’ Rafale combat aircraft from Dassault Aviation in France, said Deputy Air Force Chief Air Marshal VR Chaudhary. According to ANI, Chaudhary also flew in the aircraft for around one hour.

India had ordered 36 Rafale jets from France in a deal worth Rs 59,000 crore on September 23, 2016. The mega defence deal was at the centre of massive political controversy with the Congress and the other Opposition parties alleging corruption by the Modi government in the deal.