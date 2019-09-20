Man holding balloons nearly swept away by strong wind : Watch Video

A parade in Disney World, Florida, got a hilarious twist when a worker carrying balloons was nearly carried off by the wind.

Filmed by a visitor, the footage in UPI shows the moment the worker fights the winds so as to avoid being swept away as he holds about two dozen large balloons by the string. The visitor, Erick Comellas, was visiting the park when he saw a cast member falling to ground as he struggled with the balloons.

At one moment it seemed the worker will be swept away along with the balloons but he manages to walk away victorious. “They said Mickey’s not so Scary party… but they didn’t say not so windy! The brave cast member who slays the wind monster in this video is OK,” Comellas wrote.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?ref=external&v=330914697700532