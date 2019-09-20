One dead , several injured in Washington DC shooting, says Police

One person was killed and several others wounded on Thursday in a shooting on the streets of Washington, D.C, not far from the White House, police said.

Police have not apprehended a suspect as of late Thursday and do not know the motive for the shooting, said Metropolitan Police commander Stuart Emerman.”Detectives are interviewing witnesses and looking for camera footage,” Emerman said. He said it is not an active shooting situation. The shooting took place in Columbia Heights neighborhood which is about 3 km from White house.

Two of the wounded are in critical condition and the other injured suffer from minor to serious trauma, but all were expected to survive their injuries, he said. All of the victims are adults, Emerman said.