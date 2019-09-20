Pakistani Feminist Escapes to the U.S As Pak Military Hunts her For this Reason

Gulalai Ismail, a feminist from Pakistan has already been put on Pakistan’s most wanted. In fact, the authorities have managed to put her face everywhere- from the police station to airports. The mistake she did? Highlighting the abuses committed by the Pakistan Military, but she has been accused of treason by the government. Human rights defenders say that the allegations against her are bogus.

Gulalai has been fighting for women’s rights, bringing attention to rapes, disappearances and other abuses that she and many others say have been committed by Pakistan’s security forces against their own people.

But what is interesting is that the Pak military has not been able to catch her. The 32-year-old Gulalai has managed to escape to America and is staying with her sister in Brooklyn. She is still concerned about her parents back home though.