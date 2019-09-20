Palarivattom flyover scam ignites creativity of social media : See Trolls

Recently the High Court of Kerala has made a observation that is the new bridge build at Palarivattom in Ernakulam is like that of ‘Panchavati palam’. Many of the people may not know what is ‘Panchavadi palam’.

Panchavadi palam is a political satire film directed one of the best craftsmen in Malayalam film industry K.G.George. The film is based on a satire novel written by Malayalam comic writer Veloor Krishnankutty.

The film narrates the story of how political parties make the common people fool. The ruling party builds a bridge and on the very day of its inauguration the bridge collapses. It what happened in Palarivattom also. The new bridge built just one year has in a dangerous situation and need to be demolished.

The issue has been under vigilance investigation and many senior officials has been arrested.

All this has aroused the creativity of netizens and the social media is witnessing a flood of trolls.

