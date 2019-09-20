Latest NewsGulf

RTA announces road closure in Deira

Sep 20, 2019, 06:33 am IST
Less than a minute

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai on Thursday has announced a partial road closure in Deira. This was announced through the official Twitter page of the authority. The RTA announced that two out of the three lanes of Al Rasheed Road will be closed until 6am this Saturday.

“To users of Al Rasheed Road, please be informed that two out of three lanes will be closed from Al Wuheida St. to Abu Hail Rd. and from Abu Baker Al Siddique St. to Hor Al Anz intersection starting Thursday, September 19 at 11 pm until Saturday, September 21 at 6 am,” the tweet said.

The authority advised  the passengers to  stay cautious and  to plan journeys early. The authority also advised to use alternate routes like  Al Khaleej Road, Abu Baker Al Siddique Road, Al Wuheida Street, Cairo Street and Al Ittihad Road.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close