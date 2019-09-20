RTA announces road closure in Deira

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai on Thursday has announced a partial road closure in Deira. This was announced through the official Twitter page of the authority. The RTA announced that two out of the three lanes of Al Rasheed Road will be closed until 6am this Saturday.

“To users of Al Rasheed Road, please be informed that two out of three lanes will be closed from Al Wuheida St. to Abu Hail Rd. and from Abu Baker Al Siddique St. to Hor Al Anz intersection starting Thursday, September 19 at 11 pm until Saturday, September 21 at 6 am,” the tweet said.

The authority advised the passengers to stay cautious and to plan journeys early. The authority also advised to use alternate routes like Al Khaleej Road, Abu Baker Al Siddique Road, Al Wuheida Street, Cairo Street and Al Ittihad Road.