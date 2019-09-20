Sacred Games,Lust Stories and The Remix nominated as Indian entries for Emmy awards 2019

Netflix’s India series Sacred Games, Lust Stories and Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Remix’ are nominated for International Emmy Awards.

The second season of Sacred Games, starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has been nominated in the best drama category alongside Brazil’s Contra Todos – season three, Germany’s Bad Banks and UK’s McMafia, which also features Siddiqui in a key role.

Radhika Apte was also nominated for the best actress category. Jenna Coleman for The Cry, Marjorie Estiano for Brazil’s Sob Pressao 2 and Marina Gera for Hungary’s Orok Tel would be her contenders for the best actress award.