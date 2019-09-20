Saudi Airlines to operate more services to Kerala: Details inside

The national carrier of Saudi Arabia will operate more services to Kozhikode International Airport. At present the Saudi Airlines has 9 services connecting Kozhikode and Saudi Arabia.

The new decision came after considering the heavy rush of Umrah pilgrims. The airline will operate additional services on September 23 and 26.

The flights will depart from Jeddah airport on 7.35 am and will reach Kozhikode at 4pm. From Kozhikode the return flight to Jeddah will depart from 5.30 pm and will reach Jeddah at 9.pm.