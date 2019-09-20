Six dead, several hospitalised after consuming Illicit liquor

Six people died on Friday after allegedly consuming illicit alcohol in Dehradun. “Six people have died and three others are admitted to the hospital. They are undergoing treatment. We are trying to find out the exact cause of death.

As per the initial information we have received, illicit alcohol could be the reason behind deaths,” said Shekhar Suyal, Police Commissioner. Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ganesh Joshi also expressed disappointment over the incident and called for an investigation. “I had earlier requested all the police officials to minimise the selling of liquor in the market.