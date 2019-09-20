Special UAE-Saudi entry stamp released

A special entry stamp for visitors from Saudi Arabia has been launched by UAE. All the Saudi Arabian visitors who landed on UAE on Thursday has got the new special entry stamp on their passport.

This special entry stamp was launched honouring the Saudi National Day. Earlier Dubai has announced a five-day celebration to mark the 89th Saudi National Day.

The special entry stamp has the word ‘Saudi-Emirates together’. The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affair has stamped the pas port of all Saudi visitors with this special stamp to express the depth of the fraternal feelings between the two countries.