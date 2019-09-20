“They may stoop low, we soar high”, says Syed Akbaruddin on Kashmir issue

India’s top envoy to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin affirmed that India will soar high if Pakistan “stoops low”

by raising the Kashmir issue at a high-level UN General Assembly session here next week.He also warned that that Islamabad may want to mainstream hate speech after normalising terrorism in the past.

“What you’re telling me is that it will be more of the same, much more of the same from the side of one country. If that is so what is our response? So let me put it this way. That it is for every country to determine its trajectory of how it wants to approach global platforms. There may be some who stoop low. Our response to them is we soar high. They may stoop low, we soar high,” he said.

“We are confident that we will soar. We have given you examples of how we will not stoop. We will soar when they stoop low,” he said.

“What they want to do is their call. We’ve seen them mainstream terrorism in the past. And what you’re now telling me is they may want to mainstream hate speech. It’s their call, if they want to do that. Poison pens don’t work for too long,” he said.