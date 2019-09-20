This Duck Deserves an Award For Best Acting, Watch Video

Latest NewsFunny

Sep 20, 2019, 05:27 pm IST
In a video that surfaced on the internet, a duck was seen putting up an excellent piece of acting before a dog to make sure she escapes from the dog.

The duck lies like she is dead as the dog looks confused and perplexed and just as the dog moves away from the duck, she wastes no time in rushing away. The duck sprints in haste and disappears into the bushes soon. Check out the video here:

