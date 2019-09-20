“ Will build a new Kashmir”, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that will make Kashmir a paradise again. He said this while addressing a massive rally at Maharashtra.

Prime Minister said that NDA government has kept all promises. And urged people to help make Jammu and Kashmir “a paradise again”.

“Until now, the slogan was ‘Kashmir Hamara Hai’ but now ‘Kashmir Ko Phir Se Swarg Banana Hai’ should be our motto. Let us apply the soothing balm to the festering wounds of our Kashmiri brethren due to the problems created by the misrule of the past many decades,” Modi urged.

He said the new resolve should be “Ab Naya Kashmir Banana Hai”, “Har Kashmiri Ko Gale Lagana Hai” for which he sought the help of the people of Maharashtra.

“All attempts to destabilize India and Jammu and Kashmir are taking place from across the border. But, now the people there clamour for development, peace, jobs. I want all of you to come forward and help rebuild Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh,” Added Modi.

Prime Minister was addressing a massive rally marking the conclusion of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ 4,000 km-long ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’ .