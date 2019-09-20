Woman booked for abetment to suicide after man hangs himself in Bangalore lodge

A 28-year-old man hung himself to a ceiling hook at a hotel in JP Nagar 4th phase on September 14. Police found a suicide note in which the deceased refers to a woman from West Bengal upon which the police had charged her for abetment to suicide.

The Puttenahalli police have identified the victim as Ripon Datta, a private company employee who booked a room online at Sai Comforts on September 14 and checked in the same day. The lodge staff felt something untoward when the room was not opened till 11 am. They informed the police who rushed to the spot and opened to door to find the man hanging from a ceiling hook. Based on a complaint from Sharath Kumar, a lodge staff, the Puttenahalli police registered an FIR booking the woman under abetment to suicide and are investigating further.