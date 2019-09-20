Latest NewsInternational

You Won’t Believe on What this Man Engaged in a Sexual Act in Lift. Click to Find Out

Sep 20, 2019, 01:49 pm IST
In a bizarre incident, a man has admitted having sex with a cleaning cone at Wigan train station. It is reported that the man was not sober and drunk during the act. It was Trevor Smith who was found in a lift with his trousers and underwear around his ankles and he was reportedly thrusting his hips at the cone.

Trevor now faces charges of outraging public decency. He said that he thought he was doing it in his own room but it turned out to be a public lift.

Trevor Smith was caught having sex with a cleaning cone(Not the one shown in image)

Police, when arrived at the spot found white powder around his lower face and they initially thought it was cocaine, but it wasn’t.

When police entered the lift, Smith realized he was being watched and then pulled up his trousers while being helped to his feet by the police officer.

