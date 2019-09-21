Accused says dead Pak Hindu girl wanted to marry him

An accused in the case of a Pakistani Hindu medical girl student who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her hostel room, on Saturday claimed that she was in love with him and wanted to get married, a media report said.

Mehran Abro, one of the 32 accused persons in the case, was taken into custody on Thursday, The Express Tribune said in the report.

Nimrita Kumari”s body was found on Monday hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room at the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) in Larkana. She was enrolled in the university”s Bachelor of Dental Surgery programme and was a final year student.

A professor at the SMBBMU has also claimed that the victim was worried regarding some issue in her personal life and had spoken to the him several times.

“I need the strength to get out of this mess,” he quoted her as saying.

However, the teacher added that Nimrita never revealed the cause for her reported anguish.

The police also investigated a man named Wasim Memon for his interest in the relationship.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Masood Bangash contacted Nimrita”s family and asked them to register a case against the Vice-Chancellor of the university.

The police had earlier said that it was it was too soon to confirm whether the death was due to suicide or murder.

Meanwhile, Dawn news said in a report on Thursday that experts and officials of the medico-legal section of the Karachi health department have raised doubts over the victim”s initial autopsy report.

The experts believed the report carried many flaws and missed key facts, including that the ligature mark on her neck was not due to a ”dupatta” (scarf) but “it was some rope material”.

They also said that it was also questionable as to how a five-feet-tall girl managed to hang herself from the ceiling fan, which was 15 feet high.