Boney Kapoor’s video of slapping Urvashi Rautela’s butt; actress finally opens up about the viral video

A video of Boney Kapoor slapping Urvashi Rautela’s butt at Jayantilal Gada’s son’s marriage ceremony reception had raised many questions about the said incident. Boney, positively, bought mercilessly trolled for touching the Despise Fable 4 actress inappropriately. On the replacement hand, Urvashi directly came out in toughen of the filmmaker and had slammed folk that trained their guns at the worn producer in a Twitter put up. And now after nearly 5 months, Urvashi has opened up about the incident to let folk know what had transpired between her and Boney Kapoor.

The video of Boney Kapoor grinning whereas ‘inappropriately touching’ Urvashi Rautela went viral on Instagram and YouTube very hasty. And there change into no response to the viral video from Boney Kapoor till date. Nonetheless Urvashi has pressured out that none of it had came about the manner folk seen in the video.

“It change into blown out of proportion. All over the put, the video went viral in a single day. Nonetheless there change into nothing fancy that. I change into supposed to work on a film which is doing it with celeb Ajith. It change into a Tamil film which I couldn’t invent because of my movie dates. So I knew him already. Nonetheless because I couldn’t invent movie with him, that does no longer mean I invent no longer beget a relationship with him,” Urvashi Rautela told Bollywood Hungama when she change into requested to determine on any humorous thing or rumour that she had heard about herself.

The video clearly confirmed Boney Kapoor slapping her butt, nonetheless it surely looks fancy Urvashi seen it as a goodwill gesture from the producer.

She continued, “So, it change into a huge gesture. I change into entering at the event, he change into moreover there and the particular person that change into getting married change into moreover there. So we had been factual clicking image. And I invent no longer know if the pictures or the perspective, the manner they captured, it change into so uncommon. So then it went to alter into such a enormous thing. My cell telephone change into ringing non-pause for 7 days. So I mediate it change into blown out of proportion.”

When she change into requested if she had spoken to Boney Kapoor after the video went viral, Urvashi said, “I spoke to Boney ji and when folk discuss about these objects after they invent no longer learn about what exactly came about between the two of us. He didn’t what to voice. So I’m particular it change into awkward for him.”