“Captive ISIS terrorists will be released on Europe borders” threatens US president Donald Trump

Donald Trump has threatened to release captured Islamic State militants at European borders unless the countries they initially fled from take them back.

The US president said it would be too expensive to hold all the jihadists in Guantanamo Bay, the American detention base in Cuba. America has been pushing the UK for months to take back its foreign fighters. It is estimated that there are nearly 10 British ISIS fighters in captivity by the Syrian Democratic Forces.”We’re asking the countries from which they came, from Europe, we’re asking them to take back these prisoners of war,” Mr. Trump said. “And they can try them, do what they want.”He added: “At some point, I’m going to have to say, ‘I’m sorry, but you either take them back or we’re going to let them go at your border.”