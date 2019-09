An IED blast in Afghanistan’s Parwan has left a child dead, said reports. Eleven people were also injured in the explosion.

Taliban is being suspected of carrying out the blast, but so far, the terrorist group has not said anything on this attack.

“An IED blast this evening in Parwan has killed a child and wounded 11,” the Afghanistan Interior Ministry’s spokesman Nusrat Rahimi said, as per TOLO News.

According to Rahimi, the IED was placed by the Taliban.