Jharkhand schoolboy scribes a message to his brother before dying from snake bite

A seventh-grader who was bitten by a snake on his return from school wrote a message to his brother on his last breath. 12-year-old Rahul Kumar Ram was leaving his classroom after the end of the school day when a deadly snake bit him on his leg, but he didn’t see the snake. He mistook it for a rat bite and didn’t pay much attention to it.

Reports say that after walking some steps he felt uneasy and collapsed to the ground. As he was not able to talk he hurriedly took a book and scribed text which read ““Please call my brother … can’t walk,” he lost consciousness soon afterward. Angry family members accused the teachers of showing negligence towards their child. They, however, calmed down after the school administration promised to grant monetary compensation to them.